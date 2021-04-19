Annette Reynolds Blanks, 82 of Dillwyn, passed peacefully on April 18. She was born June 7, 1938 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Vadney Wright Reynolds. She was the widow of Hubbard Lee Blanks.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie B. Christian; son-in-law, George Christian; four sisters, Linda Arndt, Ethelene Shumaker, Arlene Childress and Joyce Brinkley and many nieces, nephews and friends

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Reynolds and three sisters, Janie Cimino, Josephine Whitten and June Adt.

Graveside funeral service was held Tuesday, April 20, at 11 a.m. in the St. Andrews Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Baptist Church.