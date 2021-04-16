April 16, 2021

10,000 vaccinated in Prince Edward

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, April 16, 2021

Prince Edward County’s 10,000th COVID-19 vaccine was administered Tuesday, April 13, to Eva Bland of Farmville. Joining Bland is Piedmont Health District Interim Director, Sulola Adekoya, MD, left, and her husband, Floyd Bland, right, who received shot number 10,001. The vaccination clinic was held at Kirby Field House on the campus of Hampden-Sydney College.

