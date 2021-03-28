Two killed in Buckingham crash Saturday

A collision in Buckingham County on Saturday claimed the lives of two individuals.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Director Corinne Geller, at approximately 2:12 p.m. Saturday, March 27, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Gravel Hill Road in Buckingham.

Two individuals from the same vehicle who have yet to be identified died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital.

The above information is all that has been provided by VSP at this time. Additional updates will be posted when available.

The crash remains under investigation.