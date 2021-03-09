To the Editor:

During debate of the Equality Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated, “What any religious tradition describes as God’s will is no concern of this Congress.” My response to him and his fellow Democratic colleagues is this. It is not religious tradition. It is obedience to God and His word, which is His answer to all our questions, the compass that guides us in this world which we dwell and is a beacon of light that illuminates that very path and extinguishes the darkness among us.

In 2011 both the Republicans and the Democrats voted in a bipartisan manner to reaffirm that “In God We Trust” remain this country’s motto, but what that Democratic majority who voted in favor to keep this motto must remember is that trust in God is more than just belief in the existence of God, but to trust in Him is to obey Him, acknowledge His ways are right and to govern in favor of His will and to oppose that which He declares immoral.

This nation is not a theocracy. God gives us free will to choose the path we take whether it be heaven or it be hell, but this country needs to set the example by living in obedience to His word, for you cannot have values nor morals if you reject God’s will and His word.

We as a country need to turn back to God because He never turned His back on us. My message to Representative Nadler and all who govern in Washington, D.C., and our state capital is this: Repent of your sins and believe, for the coming of the Lord is near.

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring