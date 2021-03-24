Memorial service for John P. Griffin, 96, set for 11 a.m., Monday the 5th of April.

John Griffin passed peacefully at his home on Slate River Mill Road on the 17th of November.

After serving in WWII, he returned to Buckingham County in 1947 with his bride, Ruth Woolard Griffin. They built a home in 1950 facing his family’s farm, where he lived the rest of his life.

He was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church, Dillwyn, the Dillwyn Masonic Lodge #315 and a lifetime member of the Buckingham VFW Post 8446.

John is survived by a son, John P. Griffin, Jr. and a daughter, Jeanne G. Katz and husband, Jeffry L’H. Tank.

A memorial service will be held graveside on Monday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 3008 Troublesome Creek Rd., Dillwyn. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA. 02241-7005.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn, is in charge of arrangements.