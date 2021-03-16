Bill Lewis Moss, of Dillwyn, passed away on March 13 after a five-month battle with leukemia. He was the founder of Moss Motor Company in Dillwyn. His 50+ year automotive career covered a partnership in a franchise dealership as well as his 36 years as an independent dealer.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Moss; son, Billy Moss (Tina); daughters, Melanie Farrish (Dee), Robin Allen (Rickie) and Amy Lawhorne; his grandchildren Melissa Chaffin (Travis), Lindsay Tierney (Matt), Tyler Allen (Breanne), Alaina Schneider (Trent), Landon Allen (Taylor), Trent Lawhorne (Rachel), Jenna Lawhorne and nine great grandchildren.

The 11th child of John R Moss, Sr. and Laura T. Moss, he is also survived by his siblings, Annabelle McDevitt, Margie Brickey, Lindbergh Moss, Bot Moss, Irvin Moss, June Woodcock and Diane Flippin.

Bill Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bessie Llewellyn, Mildred Murphy and Nellie O’Bryant and brothers, John R. Moss, Jr. and Thomas J. Moss.

Funeral service was held March 15 at First Baptist Church of Dillwyn. Remembrances may be made to First Baptist Church, P O Box 32, Dillwyn, VA 23936 or Dillwyn Volunteer Department, P O Box 276, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Dunkum Funeral Home served the Moss Family.