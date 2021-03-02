Barbara Addleman Owen, 83 of Richmond, passed away on Feb. 21.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben B. Addleman and Louise Blanton Addleman and her companion and special friend, Steven C. Carrington, Sr.

Barbara was born in Farmville and was a 1955 graduate of Cumberland High School. She was retired from store management with 7-Eleven, Inc. After retirement with 7-Eleven, she worked many happy years at Heritage Chevrolet in Chester.

She was an avid NASCAR fan and the highlight of her year would be attending the races at Richmond International Raceway. During her lifetime she accumulated a word class collection of Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. memorabilia.

Barbara was a strong, feisty woman who did not suffer fools lightly. However, she had a heart of gold and made lasting friendships at every walk of her life.

A graveside service will be held at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cumberland County at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Virginia Erwin, 413 Plum Lane, Cumberland, VA 23040 or a charity of your choice.

