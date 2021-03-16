Astronomy Club will gaze at the stars

The Crewe Astronomy Club will meet to gaze at the stars and learn about the night sky Saturday, March 20, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Using hi-tech telescopes positioned in front of the Visitor Center at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park, guests will have the opportunity to look upon the planets and moons from our solar system, the Orion Nebula containing the red supergiant star, Betelgeuse, and the blue supergiant star, Rigel, as well as the Andromeda galaxy and the center of the Milky Way. Those with their own telescopes are welcome to bring them along. The program is free to the public is family-friendly. COVID-19 protocols including social distancing will be strictly observed.

For more information, contact the Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park visitor center at (804) 561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.