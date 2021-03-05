AKA Sorority completes community projects

Members of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority delivered Christmas gifts and dinner to the residents of the Corporation of Quality Divine Services in Buckingham County.

The sorority also donated a financial contribution to a Buckingham County family to assist the family members during the Christmas holiday. These activities are two of the sorority’s ongoing projects involving the community. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is a community service organization whose motto is “Service to all Mankind.” Pictured are, from left, sorority member Joyce Booker, Quality Divine Representative Shelby Carrington and sorority member Vera Cooke-Merritt