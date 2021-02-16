Winter storm wallops Farmville area

A weekend ice storm knocked out power to more than 7,000 residents in the Farmville area and made driving treacherous. Reports of downed power lines and trees closed roads and kept many at home and in the dark for much of Sunday and Monday as crews worked to repair the power grid. The winter weather is likely not over as another ice storm is forecast to hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday. For the most up-to-date information about power outages, driving conditions and weather info, go to www.FarmvilleHerald.com