Two convenience centers to remain closed Sunday

Due to current road conditions and specific site conditions, Prince Edward County has announced two county convenience centers will not reopen as scheduled Sunday.

The convenience centers in Darlington Heights and Virso will remain closed Sunday. The county’s other five convenience centers will reopen at noon and remain open until five after being closed due to inclement weather conditions Saturday.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, more than 7,300 households and businesses remain without power in Prince Edward County.