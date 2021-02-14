Two convenience centers to remain closed Sunday
Due to current road conditions and specific site conditions, Prince Edward County has announced two county convenience centers will not reopen as scheduled Sunday.
The convenience centers in Darlington Heights and Virso will remain closed Sunday. The county’s other five convenience centers will reopen at noon and remain open until five after being closed due to inclement weather conditions Saturday.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, more than 7,300 households and businesses remain without power in Prince Edward County.
You Might Like
Fire departments available for charging and water
With more than 8,000 Prince Edward households without power due to Saturday’s ice storm, seven volunteer fire departments have been... read more