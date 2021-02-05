Southside Opportunity Fund is accepting scholarship applications

Applications for the annual Southside Opportunity Fund (SOF) scholarships for students headed to college or a trade/technical school will be accepted through late March.

High school and home-school seniors who receive electricity at their homes from Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) are eligible to apply for the $1,000 scholarships. The application deadline is March 26. Scholarships will be awarded this spring.

The program was created by the SEC Board of Directors to provide scholarships and other opportunities for cooperative members and their families. It’s part of a recognition by the cooperative of the importance of preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s jobs.

Eighty-nine scholarships for almost $100,000 have been awarded in just five years.

For more information and to apply for a scholarship, visit www.sof.coop or contact SEC’s community relations coordinators Joy Stump at (434) 645-3219 or joy.stump@sec.coop or Mark Thomas at (434) 645-3276 or mark. thomas@sec.coop.