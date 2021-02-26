Scholarship deadline extended through March 7

Benchmark Community Bank has extended the deadline for its annual SmartStart Community Commitment Scholarships. Due to widespread power outages experienced by many households following recent ice storms in the Benchmark service footprint, the bank has extended the deadline until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 7.

“The ice storms earlier this month continue to wreak havoc on so many of the families in our area,” President/CEO Jay Stafford said. “We want the application opportunity for our scholarships available to as many high school seniors as possible.”

The SmartStart Community Commitment Scholarship is based on a student’s demonstrated involvement in extracurricular school and community activities rather than their academic achievement, Stafford said.

“We are looking at how a student is serving at school and in the community, as well as what they share in a brief essay regarding their feelings on community involvement. We have some really great students committed to giving back to their communities now and in the future.”

The application can be found online at https://www.bcbonline.com/scholarship. Students may also obtain a paper application by contacting their local Benchmark branch. A list of branches is available at www.bcbonline.com/locations.