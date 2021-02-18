Road construction, maintenance planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup, including extensive debris removal from recent storms.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60/15 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30.

• Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion Oct. 15.

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin. Fixed completion Nov. 11, 2022.

• Route 15/778 – Crew will perform signal maintenance.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement.

• Note districtwide activities.