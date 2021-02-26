PSR delivers meals, water and blankets

PSR is responding to the two recent ice storms by providing more than 1,000 meals, including 350 donated hot meals from Farmville-based The Fishin’ Pig restaurant.

The meals were packed and delivered to older adults in need and often without electricity. This includes shelf-stable meals and home delivered meals. One-hundred of the meals went directly to a local nursing and rehabilitation facility’s patients and staff.

“PSR is very proud to once again be engaged in emergency services for our region,” Justine A. Young, CEO of PSR, said. “COVID-19 already gave us practice in mobilizing for a region-wide emergency and now these ice storms showed again how quickly we can mobilize to protect and care for our older generations who are often isolated. We are honored to be able to help citizens throughout Central Virginia and work with such wonderful community partners. Together we are stronger.”

PSR obtained gallon jugs and hundreds of bottles of water, delivering more than 950 bottles of water across the region. Prince Edward County donated many of the bottles of water. Blankets and quilts along with other items, such as care packages, were also distributed.

PSR staff were able to direct many clients toward county shelters, especially those in Nottoway, Charlotte and Lunenburg, the counties hardest hit by the first ice storm. One client had been sleeping in her car for days to keep warm as her house had no electricity, until PSR informed her of the shelter in Nottoway.

The agency assessed needs via telephone on Tuesday and made in-person visits in the advent of the Thursday ice storm. Deliveries were made to all seven counties in advance of the second ice storm and to help homebound clients get over the first ice storm.

For more information on PSR, and to find out about our services, call (434) 767-5588, or email psr@psraaa.org.