Nancy E. Bradshaw was born on Jan. 5, 1952 to Acie and Mary Bowman.

She lived the first 27 years of her life here in the country and in 1979 gave birth to her daughter, Mary Kathleen “Katie”. The next 20 years she spent in Richmond always seeking better care and treatment for her daughter.

Nancy never wavered in her devotion for Katie with everything from trips to Fan Fair in Nashville to numerous stays in Richmond hospitals. She moved back here on her little three acres for the last 17 years of her life.

If she was your friend you could count on her for anything. If you were not a friend, she would let you know that too. Five foot two with a backbone of steel.

Nancy passed on at ten twenty on the thirtieth day of January.

She is survived by her daughter Katie, her stepfather, James William “Pete” Bates and brother Mickey. As per her request there will be a celebration of her life this spring at her little three acres.