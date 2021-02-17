Label Shopper location closes
The Label Shopper location on South Main Street in Farmville has closed. Its equipment and inventory are being packed up and moved to another location in West Virginia. Low sales at the Farmville location reportedly triggered the move. Label Shopper specializes in offering designer brands of clothing and more in a variety of sizes at low prices.
