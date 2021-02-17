February 17, 2021

Photo by Titus Mohler

Label Shopper location closes

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The Label Shopper location on South Main Street in Farmville has closed. Its equipment and inventory are being packed up and moved to another location in West Virginia. Low sales at the Farmville location reportedly triggered the move. Label Shopper specializes in offering designer brands of clothing and more in a variety of sizes at low prices.

