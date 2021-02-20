Hot meals available this weekend for PE, Farmville residents
Residents of Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville will want to take note of hot meals which will be made available this weekend for individuals and families who are impacted by the severe winter weather, lost their food supply, are without power or need a warm meal.
Drive-thru distribution will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, and Sunday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. at the following pickup locations:
- Meherrin Fire & Rescue Department
- Hampden-Sydney College Football Stadium
- Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department
- Rice Volunteer Fire Department
- Prospect Volunteer Fire Department
For warming shelter and other assistance information, residents can log on to farmvillecares.org.
Those without internet access can call the Farmville Cares volunteer helpline at (434) 414-1188.
Para solicitor ayuda o pedir más información en espanol, llame al (434) 414-1099.
2,200 remain without power
