Horace Lavon “Von” Ellett, 65 of Burkeville, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Feb. 18.

He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Ellett Bishop (Shane) of DeWitt; a son, Christopher “Chad” Ellett (Jennifer) of Burkeville; five grandchildren, Tatum Bishop, Hailey Ellett, Cassidi Ellett, Blaine Bishop and Savanna Smith; a brother, Mark Ellett of Burkeville; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved dog, “Bandit”.

Von was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Harper “Doo” Ellett and Barbara Leslie Ellett and a sister, Patricia Ellett Collins.

He was a 1974 graduate of Prince Edward Academy and a retired Rural Mail Carrier with 29 years of service for the United States Postal Service. Von’s passion of the outdoors was shown through his longtime farming of tobacco, beef and hay and his love of being a part of the K-9 Alert Search and Rescue Dogs from 2005-2013, which he made a successful search in King George County in 2009.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the K-9 Alert Search and Rescue Dogs, P.O. Box 2572, Midlothian, VA 23113. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com