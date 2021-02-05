Hope gives us perseverance for difficult times

The word hope means “eager expectation.” Are you eagerly expecting something in the near future? How about on behalf of Farmville, or our nation?

Someone who is hopeful has much more endurance, and even joy, though walking through great trials. Is hope simply circumstantial, is it wishful thinking, or a positive outlook? True hope is bigger than any of these and involves faith in a higher power, a power greater than us. The higher power that brings hope to my life is Jesus Christ.

Your search for hope begins with prayer to God. Prayer involves a surrender to God and His plan for your life. Prayer involves faith, though even a small measure of faith is a place to start. It’s not faith itself that exchanges despair for joy, but rather whom we are placing our faith in, that makes all the difference.

God has a purpose and a plan for each of our lives and can work all the good, bad and ugly of our lives to bring about something good. This miracle is available to those who trust God with a simple surrender. God is ready to forgive sins and already has revealed His beautiful plan for each of us in His inspired Word, the Holy Bible.

He also relates with us in the personal details of our lives, changing our desires, attitudes and motives.

The Bible tells us in Romans 12:12, that hope gives us perseverance in tribulations. We certainly have been faced with trials and tribulations. The temptation to give up, quit, or be greatly discouraged is often lingering around our heart and mind. God is able to reach into these quiet, hidden areas and bring healing and help.

Devote yourself to prayer, prayer to our creator God, the maker of heaven and earth. He will restore truth and bring about a new perspective that will bring about glorious hope. If you think this is a miracle, you are indeed correct. That’s why we pray.

MARV FISHER is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.