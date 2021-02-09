Henning H. “Sonny” Fulcher, Sr., 83, went to be with the lord on Jan. 30.

Sonny was born on Dec. 14, 1937 to the late Gladys Seay Fulcher and John Henry Fulcher in Buckingham. He was raised in Prospect, from there joining the Army where he served 4 consecutive years.

After returning home he was employed by Brisentine Oil Company. He later on went to work at Prince Edward County School Transportation Department where he retired as head Transportation Supervisor. Sonny was also a member of the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department where he joined on May 6, 1971, where he is now recognized as a lifelong member.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Phyllis K. Fulcher of 57 years; daughter, Patricia Faircloth (Gibson Faircloth); son, Henning H. Fulcher, Jr. and daughter Marsha M. Fulcher. He had 6 grandchildren, which he is also survived by, Lindsey M. Faircloth, Jonathan T. Faircloth, Kayla M. Vaughan, Devon A. Vaughan, Dakota A. Vaughan and Zhahn A. Fulcher.

Any donations can be made to Prospect Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Henning H. Fulcher, Sr.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.