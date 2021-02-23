Henderson helps lead Lady Dukes to third in region

Cumberland County High School’s girls team placed third out of eight teams at the 2021 Class 1/2 Region B Indoor Track and Field Championship this past weekend in Waynesboro.

The Cumberland boys team placed fifth out of eight teams.

The Lady Dukes’ 4-by-200-meter relay team won with a time of 2:06.74 The team featured senior Janaia Trent and sophomores Nalonda Henderson, Cheyenne Crenshaw and Kaliyah Braxton.

Henderson also placed first in the girls shot put to help send the Lady Dukes to states.

Helping power the Cumberland boys team was junior Mario Carter’s first-place and junior Nasir McDonald’s second-place finishes in the boys 55-meter hurdles. Carter finished with a time of 8.43 seconds, and McDonald crossed the finish line with an 8.87-second time.

McDonald, junior Kyler Gilliam, junior Brandon Diming and Carter comprised the Dukes’ 4-by-400-meter relay team that orchestrated a thrilling come-from-behind, third-place and state-qualifying effort with a time of 4:11.12.

The 2021 Virginia High School League Class 1 and 2 State Indoor Track Championships are set for Wednesday, March 3, in Lynchburg.