Driver medflighted after entrapment

A motorist was medflighted to VCU Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 23, with serious injuries following an accident that resulted in significant entrapment.

Farmville Fire Department (FFD) and Prince Edward Rescue Squad were dispatched at approximately 2:15 p.m. to a single vehicle accident on Rt. 460 (Prince Edward Highway) near the Luck Stone plant.

According to FFD Assistant Chief Cayden Eagles, crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle which had crashed into a tree with heavy damage.

The driver of the vehicle was heavily entrapped. Eagles said it took crews from FFD’s heavy rescue Squad 1 and the rescue squad’s Rescue 1 approximately 40 minutes to extricate the motorist as crews removed doors, the roof and other parts of the vehicle.

Eagles said other units from FFD assisted with extrication while Prince Edward Rescue performed patient care.

The patient was successfully extricated and airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, and the current status of the driver is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.