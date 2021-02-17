Dominion’s $3.5 million gift is benevolent

After canceling its Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) project and the compressor station in Buckingham County that went with it, no one would have blamed Dominion Energy from walking away from the project and the relationships built in the process without another care.

That’s what big corporations do, right?

Instead, Buckingham County found out recently Dominion would give the county $1.5 million and another $2 million to the South James River Community Foundation for a total of $3.5 million. Dominion said despite the cancellation of the compressor station, the company still felt it could make a difference in people’s lives in the community where the compressor station was going to go.

The Union Hill community and Buckingham County get the benefits of many of the elements promised by Dominion in negotiations leading up to the planned construction of the compressor station without having the impact of the actual compressor station being built in the community. The $3.5 million can be used to make improvements in the Union Hill community through the South James River Community Foundation. The money going directly to the county will be used to bolster EMS services.

This is quite a contrast from the picture painted of Dominion Energy by the environmentalists who opposed the ACP project.

Dominion’s gift to Buckingham goes above and beyond what they had to do. They saw a place they could help and took the opportunity to make good things happen.

The community should be grateful for the gift and the fact that Dominion has not walked away from Buckingham County despite the cancellation of the compressor station project.

The money will help save lives through better EMS services and make lives better through the South James River Community Foundation.

This is a good thing for Buckingham County and a very generous gift from Dominion Energy in a situation where other large corporations would have kept their money in their pocket and walked away.

(The views in this editorial are of The Farmville Herald editorial staff. This editorial was written by Editor Roger Watson. He can be reached at Editor@FarmvilleHerald.com or (434) 808- 0622.)