County to open warming center

Prince Edward County will opening a temporary warming center on Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium.

While at the warming center at 2750 Layne St. in Farmville, residents can warm up, rest, fill water jugs and charge devices. A press release from Prince Edward County said residents planning to stay a good part of the day are encouraged to bring snacks. Meals are not provided. A limited number of cots will also be available,. Feel free to bring a pillow, blanket or sleeping bag. Except for service animals, no pets are allowed.

The county will be prepared to re-open the warming center, if needed, following the second ice storm that is anticipated to move through the area all day Thursday, the release said. The county does not plan to open the warming center Thursday during the storm, as roads may be icy and dangerous.

For additional information, residents may also contact the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services at (434) 392-3113.