Beef and commodity prices updated

Virginia Market News Service reported the fol- lowing weekly ag trends January 29. In Virginia, state grad- ed feeder cattle mostly $2 to $6 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales mostly $5 to $7 higher. Slaughter cows mostly steady to $2 higher. Wheat 14 cents lower, new crop mostly 16 cents lower. Corn mostly 11 cents higher, new crop 10 cents low- er. Soybeans mostly 17 cents lower, new crop 38 cents lower. State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs. $133- $164.50, average $157.74 500-600 lbs. $128- $148, average $144.21 600-700 lbs. $111- $135.50, average $130.06 700-800 lbs. $116- $126.00, average $123.93 State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1 400-500 lbs. $113- $128.75, average $127.10 500-600 lbs. $112- $121, average $117.35

$119, average $112.72 700-800 lbs. $105- $109, average $106.91 Slaughter Cows Boning, 800-1200 lbs,, $40-$58, average $49.95 Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs,, $47-$61, average $53.69 Wheat Eastern Shore new crop $5.82-$5.87; Middle Peninsula $6.37, new crop $6.22; Norfolk new crop $6.22; Rich- mond-Petersburg new crop $5.97; Roanoke $7.07, new crop $6.57; Wakefield new crop $6.32. Corn Eastern Shore $5.55-