February 24, 2021

  • 32°

A little slushy

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Last Thursday’s ice storm turned Farmville’s streets into a slushy mess before melting away later in the day. The second consecutive ice storm in a week moved through the area quickly without compounding the power outage problems seen during the Valentine’s weekend storm a few days earlier.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections