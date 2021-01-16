Virtual memorial for coronavirus victims planned

The Interfaith Collective and Farmville Cares will host a virtual memorial service for those who have died from the coronavirus Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The service may be accessed online on Facebook by searching Southside Remembrance Vigils.

Faith leaders are scheduled to share online messages to honor those who have died while reflecting on the challenges faced during 2020.

The group is also asking that area government buildings, businesses, residences and schools be illuminated by 5:15 p.m. that day on honor of those who have died.

For more information, contact Patsy Watson at gnpwatson@gmail.com. The page for the memorial event can be found here – https://www.facebook.com/events/437639847363302/?refid=12

A total of 36 people are reported to have died in Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland counties from COVID-19.