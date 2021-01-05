Verna Marie Falero
Verna Marie Falero, 87 of Farmville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2. She was preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Verna Akers; two sons Allen Hooven and Randall Falero; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Zicafoose (Keith), Cathy Tront (Richard); daughter in law Kay Hooven; 5 granddaughters Cristy Yeatts Smoot, Nickie Falera Hicks (Franklin), Angle Davis, Shanna Falero Cassterons (Landon) and Lisa Bell (Ray) and 1 grandson Damian Falero. Verna worked as a waitress at the Steer Restaurant, Farmville Truck Stop and Red Lion. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.
Mamie Moss Cheseldine
Mamie Moss Cheseldine passed away in Buckingham Jan. 2. She was born Jul. 2, 1934 to Cosby Moody Moss and... read more