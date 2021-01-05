Verna Marie Falero, 87 of Farmville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2. She was preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Verna Akers; two sons Allen Hooven and Randall Falero; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Zicafoose (Keith), Cathy Tront (Richard); daughter in law Kay Hooven; 5 granddaughters Cristy Yeatts Smoot, Nickie Falera Hicks (Franklin), Angle Davis, Shanna Falero Cassterons (Landon) and Lisa Bell (Ray) and 1 grandson Damian Falero. Verna worked as a waitress at the Steer Restaurant, Farmville Truck Stop and Red Lion. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family. A memorial will be announced at a later date. Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.