Tigers fall in opener at Roanoke

Tigers senior captain Jake Hahn scored a game-high 20 points and added nine rebounds, but Hampden-Sydney College’s (H-SC) men’s basketball team dropped a 66-55 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision on the road at Roanoke College (RC) on Saturday, Jan. 23.

It was the season-opener for the visiting Tigers (0-1, 0-1 ODAC), who trailed 33-25 at halftime and were playing their first game in 330 days.

Kasey Draper had 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the host Maroons (1-1, 1-0 ODAC).

“We are really thankful that we got a chance to compete today,” Tigers second-year Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough said. “Not the result we wanted, but I thought we did some good things that we can learn and grow from.”

RC scored the first 10 points of the contest, aided by a pair of 3-point field goals, and led 10-0 at the 15:09 mark.

Tigers freshman D.J. Wright came off the bench and made a 3-pointer on his first collegiate attempt for the first points by H-SC at 14:27.

The Tigers were within 15-9 at 7:44 after an offensive rebound and layup from freshman Josiah Hardy — his first collegiate attempt as well off the bench.

The Maroons used an 11-3 run to take their largest lead of the half at 26-12 with 5:30 on the clock. Freshman Adam Brazil connected on a 3-pointer at 2:19 to cap a quick 11-3 run by the visitors, and it was a 29-23 deficit, though the hosts led 33-25 at the intermission.

H-SC was within 37-30 with 16:42 remaining in the second half after another 3-pointer by Brazil, but RC took advantage of a 10-2 run to lead 47-32 with 12:02 left.

The Tigers responded with seven unanswered points from Hahn on a pair of layups and a 3-pointer to close the margin to 47-39 with 9:49 remaining. The Maroons, however, answered back with a 14-6 run to take their largest lead of the contest at 61-45 with only 2:37 left to play. A pair of late 3-pointers during the final minute by Wright and Hahn, respectively, helped provide for the final margin.

Hahn led H-SC with his game-high 20 points, including going 2-for-5 from 3-point range, and he added a team-high nine rebounds. Wright finished with 13 points, including 3-for-8 3-point shooting, for the Tigers. Brazil added six points and five rebounds — starting in his collegiate debut. H-SC shot 33% (22-for-67) from the field, including 32% (7-for-22) on 3-pointers and 80% (4-for-5) at the free-throw line.

Draper led RC with his team-high 16 points, adding a game-high 10 rebounds. Efosa Edosomwan and Trent Dawson each finished with 14 points for the Maroons. Roanoke shot 37% (19-for-51) from the field, including 36% (9-for-25) on 3-pointers, and 73% (19-for-26) at the line — the difference in the game.

H-SC will play again on the road in ODAC action at the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.