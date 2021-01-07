Phyllis Marie Young Stafford, age 83, left this life on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at her home in Buckingham. She was surrounded by her three children. Phyllis was the widow of Ramon J Stafford, Sr. Born on Aug. 28, 1937, in Leslie, Michigan, Phyllis was the middle child of the late Henry and Marie Young. She was preceded in death by her sister Agnes of Traverse City, Michigan. Phyllis spent most of her married life in Virginia, first in Virginia Beach where her husband served in the Navy, then in Buckingham where they moved after retirement. Left to cherish her memory are her children Ramon, Jr. and wife Dawn, of Sandston, Audrey Mulder and husband Ben of Evington and Alice Lutz and husband Jerry of Raleigh, North Carolina. She often said her greatest role in life was as a MeeMaw. She had eight grandchildren, Shannon, Jamie Rae, Brandy, Robert, JoAnne, Sarah, Samantha and Ryan; 11 great grandchildren, Sunny, Laila, Alania, David, Haven, James, Lily, Travis, Wyatt, Oliver and Benjamin and a Great-Great Grandson, Deklan. She is survived by her sister, Sally Geething of Van Wert, Ohio and many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends. She was an active member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, where she served for many years as Sunday school teacher and VBS leader, as well as an active member of the UMW. She was an active member of VFW Post 7059 Auxiliary, member of the Buckingham County Arts Council, longtime volunteer with Tax Aide, longtime volunteer and performer with the Waterworks Players of Farmville and a member of the Buckingham Happy Squares Square Dance Club. She was an avid writer, painter, and actress, for which she won many awards and accolades. Phyllis spent her work career as a professional tax preparer, finally retiring from her own business. She also worked as a substitute teacher with Buckingham County Public Schools. Phyllis enjoyed travel, both in the United States and abroad. She and her husband Ramon enjoyed visiting family and friends, seeing and exploring new sights, and sailing the seas. Phyllis was always ready for the next big adventure. She had a zest for life, quick wit, and an infectious sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn on Saturday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future date.