One arrested, two at large in AT&T store break-in

The Farmville Police Department (FPD) is investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at the AT&T Cellular Store located at 1808 Peery Drive, Monday, Jan. 18. Two of three suspects in the crime remain at large.

An FPD press release stated that at approximately 12:04 a.m., three subjects forced entry into the store, taking merchandise.

Responding officers observed the subjects fleeing from the scene and engaged in a brief pursuit that ended at the dead end of Crestview Drive. The three occupants ran from the vehicle, at which time officers were able to subdue the driver of the vehicle and take him into custody.

Rocquin Kotrell Knight, age 19, of Chesterfield, was apprehended and has been charged with three offenses breaking and entering with the intent to commit felony; eluding police and grand larceny – theft from a building.

Knight is currently being held in Piedmont Regional Jail without bond.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of three handguns and merchandise belonging to the business, as well as merchandise that may be associated to other crimes from other jurisdictions.

Farmville police are continuing their investigation and are encouraging anyone who know anything about this incident to contact the Farmville Police Department immediately at (434) 392-9259, or use the department’s anonymous Tip411 application.