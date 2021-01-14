January 15, 2021

Ollie Mae Hix-Patterson

By Staff Report

Published 10:10 am Thursday, January 14, 2021

Ollie Mae Hix-Patterson, 88 of Pamplin, passed away Jan. 11. Funeral service will take place Saturday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Bland-Reid Funeral Home with internment in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Pamplin. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

