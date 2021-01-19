Norman Eugene Oakes, age 65 of Rice, passed into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 13 at VCU Medical Center. He was born in Rice on Dec. 26, 1955 to the late Howard G. and Estelle M. Oakes. Being raised on a tobacco farm instilled in him a very strong work ethic. At the age of 15, he met the love of his life, Rita Booker, of Crewe. They married on Oct. 30, 1982 and were blessed to be each other’s soulmate. Norman worked for various electrical contractors for nearly 45 years, having retired as foreman for Davis H. Elliot in 2018. He took great pride and derived much personal satisfaction in his chosen occupation, through which he developed many lifelong friendships. Norman exuded a radiant happiness post-retirement, which afforded him the time to actively pursue his many interest, including hunting, fishing and restoring antique vehicles. He could build practically anything and was a true “Mr. Fix-It”. Norman is survived by his wife, Rita B. Oakes; sister June O. Thomas (Bill) of Richmond; brother James D. “Danny” Oakes (Gloria) of Rice; two sisters-in-law: Mabel Oakes (Mack-d) and Vicky Oakes (Bobby-d), also of Rice. In addition to Mack and Bobby he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis O. Martin of Rice. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews and friends whom he dearly loved. Norman is also survived by brothers-in-law George Booker (Renee) and Bill Booker (Chris Wilson) of Crewe. In addition he leaves behind his precious and beloved Shih Tzu, Scooter. Due to COVID-19, a family visitation will not be held; however a viewing was held at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Sunday, Jan. 17 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. A graveside service followed at 4 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens with COVID precautions observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, PO Box 66, Meherrin, VA, Rice Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 67, Rice, VA or to The Doorways (hospitality house at VCU), 612 E. Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23219. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.