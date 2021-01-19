Minnie Baldwin Moorefield, 70 of Farmville, was born January 23, 1950. She passed away in her home on Jan. 6 surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Jones Baldwin and Minnie Marion Baldwin of Cumberland. Preceding her in death was her late husband, John Wayne Moorefield, married April 20 of 1968; 4 sisters, Ann Adams, Shirley Shores, Mary Lou Moorefield and Linda Banton and 3 brothers; Charlie Baldwin, Jr., David Baldwin and Johnny Baldwin. She is survived by 3 daughters, Tina Moore (Glenn), Tanya Dingledien (Jason) and Crystal Mullins (Shawn); her grandchildren, Jonathan Moore (Kristen), Joshua Moore (Reva), Jordan Moore, Brandon Moorefield, Will Oertal, Zachary Dingledien (Elizabeth), Kassie Dingledien, Sydney, Sadie, Maggie and Jaxon Mullins; a great grandchild John Wayne Moore; 3 sisters, Jean Sledge, Sally Stinson (Andrew), Connie Garrett (Charles) and 1 brother Franky Baldwin (Darlene). Minnie thoroughly enjoyed her work as a seamstress for over 30 years. She cherished her siblings as well as being a mother to her girls. In her later years she loved being a grandmother and being the center of her daughters’ attention. She was a true princess! She will be laid to rest at Trinity Memorial Gardens on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. next to her beloved husband.