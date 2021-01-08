Letter — We have traded freedom of democracy for socialism

To the Editor:

I think of the Bible’s parable of the Prodigal Son, who wasted his fortune in a far country. Finally, when he had wasted his wealth, he realized the mistake he had made and went home seeking forgiveness. Sounds a lot like the United States.

The country has thrown away its wealth of the various freedoms with which we have been endowed by our Creator. However, we have not yet come to the realization that we have traded the freedom of democracy for the hogpen of socialism.

The problem we face is that when we realize what we have done, we may not be able to go home. The plans the socialists have, such as a stacked Supreme Court, unhindered illegal immigration, four additional Democrat senators with D.C. and Puerto Rico gaining statehood and control of voting machines are designed ultimately to result in a one-party system.

Controlling both houses there will be no effective vote from the conservative side. It took years for the Russian people to rebel against this system and China never has. We have two things we can do, learn to speak Chinese or cling to our Lord without waver.

Which one for you?

Lewis Brandt

Dillwyn