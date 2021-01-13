LETTER – Is it possible to be realistic and not political?

To the Editor:

I would like to comment on state Republican Frank Ruff’s editorial on, “What will 2021 look like?”

I think the theme is to have a positive outlook for the coming year. He has compared President Trump’s outlook as positive and President-elect Biden’s outlook as negative. Was this editorial written before the assault on the nation’s Capitol?

Senator Ruff reminds us about how negative Democratic President Jimmy Carter’s outlook was and how positive Republican President Ronald Reagan’s outlook was.

During the Carter administration there was an oil crisis. During the Reagan administration the trickle down economic policy was instituted. I believe trickle down was big tax cuts for big companies and to eliminate many banking regulations. Trickle down means, in the end, the rich get richer and the poor get the crumbs that are left. The interest on mortgages and loans went sky high and so did the interest on bank certificates — 12% to 16%. So, if you had a lot of money in the bank, you did well.

Is it possible to be realistic and not political? Conditions in our country and the world will get better. Also, there may be a lot of suffering before things get better.

Our elected officials act as leaders. Can’t our leaders be realistic? We are all Americans no matter what political party we prefer. The virus does not recognize political party.

Marie Flowers

Buckingham County