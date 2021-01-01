Letter — Chuck Smith earns support for AG

To the Editor:

As we prepare for the 2021 election year, many of us, including myself, are still undecided on who we will support for governor and lieutenant governor, but as a member of the Appomattox County Republican Committee, a conservative and a Christian, I am proud to announce that I am endorsing Chuck Smith for attorney general.

Chuck is a retired veteran and attorney at law who is, in my opinion, the ideal candidate to oust Mark Herring and fight against the forces of evil and tyranny in Richmond and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Chuck has the backbone to protect the lives of the unborn, our First and Second Amendment rights and, most of all, the morals, values and principles that honor God. Chuck will fight not just for Republicans, conservatives and Christians, but he will fight for all Virginians. I support Chuck 100%, and I hope you will too.

(NOTE: This endorsement does not speak for the Appomattox County Republican Committee, nor any other members of the committee.)

Bradley Driskill

Spout Spring