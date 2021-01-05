Leslie Ray “Charlie” Clawson, 86 of Dillwyn, passed away on Dec. 27 at 12:20 p.m. He was born May 12, 1934 in Jonesville to Doe Clawson and Zella Loekart Clawson. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his twin sister Jessie Clawson Smyth of Pennington Gap and her family and his special friend of 46 years, Evelyn Ownby Trent of Dillwyn and her family. With over 34 years of service, Charlie retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections in 1991. He held many positions within the department, including those of Warden at the Rustburg Correctional Facility and Caroline Correctional Facility. He served his country in the United States Army following the Korean War. Charlie was an avid hunter who also loved to fish, build things and tend his garden. Although he did not have children of his own, he was a wonderful and devoted father, who loved and cared for Evelyn’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren like they were his very own. Due to Covid-19, a Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.