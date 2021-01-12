Lacy DeWitt Baldwin, 83 of Forest Chapel Road, Pamplin, died Thursday, Jan. 7. He was the loving husband of Joyce Orange Baldwin for 56 years. Born in Appomattox County, Feb. 2, 1937 to the late Annie Goin and Cavil Caleb Baldwin. He was a member of Pamplin United Methodist Church and honorary member of Pamplin Vol. Fire Department. Lacy worked for Rockydale Stone Service as a heavy equipment operator and retired as a foreman from Appomattox Lime Plant Co. He loved the outdoors, gardening, watching birds, squirrels, and all nature. Lacy enjoyed saltwater fishing. He loved children and took time to give them attention especially his great nephew, Cullen Ramsey. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Janet McConville and husband, Tim; two grandchildren, Aaron McConville and Sarah McConville; a special niece, Kimberly Ramsey (Terry); three brothers, Sam Baldwin (Barbara), Donald Baldwin (Florence) both of Pamplin and Bobby Baldwin (Margaret) of Emporia; one sister, Betty Hodges of Evergreen and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Margaret Ferguson, Ella Gray Price, Doris Anderson and Ann Hodges and two brothers, Aubrey Baldwin and Albert Baldwin. A graveside service was held 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 at Pamplin Community Cemetery with Rev. Herndon Jeffreys and Pastor Phillip Urban officiating. Mr. Baldwin was available for viewing from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, at Robinson Funeral Home. The family requests due to COVID-19 they would like no visitors at the residence. Those wishing to make memorials please consider Pamplin United Methodist Church, 221 Forest Chapel Road, Pamplin, 23958 or Pamplin Vol. Fire Department, PO Box 1099, Pamplin, VA 23958. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service served the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com