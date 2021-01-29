Hornets top visiting Tigers, 84-69

Tigers senior captain Jake Hahn posted his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped an 84-69 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball decision on the road at the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday night, Jan. 27, in Lynchburg.

Junior Jack Wyatt and sophomore Ryan Clements each added 13 points for the visiting Tigers (0-2, 0-2 ODAC), who trailed just 34-32 at halftime.

Tharon Suggs scored a game-high 21 points for the host Hornets (3-0, 2-0 ODAC), who outscored their visitors 50-37 in the second half.

“Ran out of gas tonight,” Tigers second-year Head Coach Caleb Kimbrough said. “I thought our guys battled, and we definitely improved in some areas. We will keep working on our conditioning and learn a lot from this one.”

Lynchburg took an early 6-0 lead at the 18-minute, 38-second mark after Suggs made a three-point field goal and followed with a conventional three-point play. H-SC responded with five straight points to make it 6-5 at 17:30, getting a basket from sophomore Chase Turner and a three-pointer from Clements.

It was a 10-10 game at 14:01 following a three-pointer off the bench by freshman D.J. Wright, and the Tigers took their only lead at 17-16 with 10:31 on the first-half clock after two free throws from Wyatt.

The Hornets used a 16-10 run to lead 32-27 at 1:43, but the visitors fought back to tie it at 32-32 just 25 seconds later as Clements completed an old fashioned three-point play of his own and then followed with a steal and slam dunk. The hosts, however, scored on a dunk of their own and led 34-32 at the intermission.

H-SC was still within 42-39 early in the second half at 17:13 after another three-pointer by Wright, but Lynchburg scored eight unanswered points to lead 50-39 with 14:32 remaining. The Hornets extended their run to 23-9 for their largest lead of the contest at 65-48 with 9:43 on the clock.

The Tigers battled back with a quick 8-2 run to close to within 67-57 after a layup from Turner at 6:23, and back-to-back baskets inside by Hahn had the visitors within 74-63 with 3:49 left to play. Lynchburg, however, outscored the Garnet & Grey 10-6 the rest of the way for the home win.

Hahn led H-SC with his team-highs of 18 points and 13 rebounds, the latter also being tied for a game-high, and he also handed out three assists. Wyatt grabbed nine rebounds, and Clements added game-highs of five assists and four steals. Turner contributed eight points, while Wright and freshman Josiah Hardy each had six points. H-SC shot 39% (26-of-66) from the field, including 33% (6-of-18) on three-pointers and 73% (11-of-15) at the free throw line.

For Lynchburg, T.C. Thacker finished with a double-double of 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds for the Hornets. Lynchburg shot 40% (26-of-65) from the field, including 39% (10-of-26) on three-pointers and 82% (22-of-27) at the line.

H-SC returns home to play ODAC member Randolph College on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium. This is a change to the schedule after the Tigers recently added a game on Saturday against Virginia Wesleyan University that is now canceled. The Marlins’ program was forced to pause activities in accordance with the ODAC’s Health and Safety Protocols.

As a reminder, the ODAC Presidents Council recently endorsed a conference policy that prohibits spectators at any ODAC indoor athletic event for the upcoming spring campaign.