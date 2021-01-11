High Bridge to close for 3 months

The High Bridge at High Bridge Trail State Park is scheduled to close for three months beginning Jan. 18.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, a large, preventative maintenance project will replace all of the bridge’s decking. During this time, the trail will be closed from Camp Paradise to River Road.

“Renovations to the decking are required because of the heavy usage and constant exposure to the elements” Park Manager Daniel Jordan said.

Camp Paradise and River Road parking areas will remain open to guests, but access toward the bridge from those locations will be closed and no trespassing signs will be posted. Camp Paradise Trail and access to the substructure of the bridge will also be closed for the duration of project.

“The trail closure is for the safety of our visitors, staff and contractors performing the renovation,” Jordan said. As such, park law enforcement personnel will strictly enforce the closure.

Weather permitting, the renovations are planned to be completed by May — ahead of peak visitation.