Hampden-Sydney College posts ‘active shooter threat’
Hampden-Sydney College has posted an “active shooter threat” on its website.
The post was made Saturday at 12:32 p.m.
The information said it was a threat only and there was “no current shooter.”
Students and those on campus are advised to remain in shelter until an all clear is given. The college communication said more information would follow.
