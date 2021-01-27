January 27, 2021

Brian Butler, of Farmville, holds up the check for $1 million he received after winning the $1 million prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. He purchased the winning raffle ticket at Sheetz, located at 2016 S. Main St. in Farmville.

Farmville man wins $1 million in lottery

By Staff Report

Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Brian Butler had not initially intended to buy a Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket, but he recently happened to stop by the Sheetz at 2016 S. Main St. in Farmville for gas and a drink, and that’s when he noticed the raffle tickets on sale.

“I just saw it pop up on the vending machine, so I bought one,” the Farmville man later told lottery officials.

A Virginia Lottery News release added that the ticket Butler bought — ticket No. 151989 — turned out to be one of four $1 million winning tickets announced on New Year’s Day.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

He’s not the only winner. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The other three top prize-winning tickets in the Jan. 1 drawing were bought in Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Woodbridge.

Six tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Danville, Gloucester, North Chesterfield, Poquoson, Smithfield and Virginia Beach.

An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

