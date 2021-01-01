DAR gives gift certificates to student veterans

The Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently honored veterans who are enrolled in classes at Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College with gift certificates to Merk’s Restaurant. Donna Ennis and Jenny Bobko, members of the DAR Service for Veterans Committee, present a gift certificate to Joshua Schaefer, as Regent Carolyn Wells looks on. Schaefer was a sergeant in the United States Army, and is currently studying information systems and cyber security at Longwood University. “On behalf of student veterans, I’m grateful for the DAR’s generosity,” Schaefer said. “They are kind to remember us and all veterans with the work they do for us and in the community.”