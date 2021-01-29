Crew member, leader positions are available

Virginia State Parks is seeking qualified candidates to fill Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) summer residential service opportunities across the state.

Two three-week programs will be offered this summer.

YCC crews will assist Virginia State Parks staff with a range of operational projects, including trail maintenance, habitat improvement and campground construction and restoration. Room and board is provided to all YCC crew serving at Virginia State Parks.

Applications for both crew leaders and crew members are being accepted for two sessions. The first session is June 20 through July 10. The second session will be July 18 through Aug. 7.

Crew members will gain experience in trade skills and resource management. Ideal applicants for crew member positions are young adults ages 14 to 17 who have demonstrated an interest in environmental protection, the physical ability to work outdoors in all weather conditions and the desire to make a difference in the communities they serve. Crew members who successfully complete a three-week service program will receive 120 service learning hours and a $500 stipend. Applicants for crew member positions are being accepted through March 15.

Crew leaders will supervise a group of 10 Youth Conservation Corps members and work directly with park staff to complete a variety of projects that will enhance the visitor experience. Upon completion of a three-week program, crew leaders will receive a $1,800 stipend and $350 travel voucher. All crew leaders are required to attend training at Twin Lakes State Park June 14 to 17.

For continuity of the service programs, crew leaders are encouraged to apply for both three-week sessions. Eligible crew leaders will be entering their junior year of college or equivalent. Applications for crew leaders are being accepted until filled.

Those interested can visit https://www. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/youth-conservation-corps to learn more and apply.