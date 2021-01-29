Coastal Carolina dean’s list announced

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) recognized 2,329 undergraduate students who were named to the university’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

That’s nearly a quarter of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the fall semester. An additional 930 students were named to the president’s list for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the fall semester.

Among the local students earning recognition on the dean’s list were Jenna Lawhorne, an early childhood education major from Dillwyn, and Kaitlyn Morgan, an intelligence and national security studies major from Rice.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in 94 major fields of study. Among CCU’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.