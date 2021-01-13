Cleanup celebrated

Monday, Dec. 28, the Ujima: Community Cleanup was hosted in Parkview Gardens Apartment Complex. Organized by Farmville native Torian Jones, the event welcomed volunteers from the FreshBoyz Club, the Unique Onez Car Club, the Royal Jewelz Social Club, the VA Demonz Car Club and other individuals who united to clean Parkview Gardens, the Meadows Apartments, North and South Virginia Streets as well as Eastgate Mobile Home Park. Dec. 28 represented the principle ‘Ujima’ in the Kwanzaa celebration. Ujima translates from Swahili to “collective work and responsibility.” The recurring phrase for the event was “this is only the beginning.” Thank you again to everyone who came out to participate in this effort, and a special thanks to Pattie Cooper-Jones, the Farmville Police Department and the Town of Farmville for their support in the execution of this project. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)