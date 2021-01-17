Buckingham County man dead after accident

A New Canton man has died following a Saturday afternoon crash on Blinky Road.

Christopher Carrington, 41, died at the scene of the accident. According to a press release from Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1600 block of Blinky Road, also known as Route 672.

The release stated the 2006 Saturn SL Carrington was driving ran off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a tree. The report said Carrington was not wearing a seat belt. State police responded to the accident at 3:21 p.m. Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.