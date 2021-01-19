Billy Steven Godsey, 71, of Dillwyn passed peacefully at his home on Jan. 1. He was born Jun. 22, 1949, a son of the late Ernest Lee Godsey Sr. and Louise Taylor Godsey. Billy was preceded in death by siblings, George Lee Godsey, Grace J. Godsey Morrison, Johnny Mac Godsey and Ernest Lee Godsey, Jr. He is survived by brother, Noah Godsey and wife, Shirlee of Smithburg, Maryland; a special niece who cared for Billy during his illness, Susie Lann; aunts, Dorothy Adcock, Tiny Hudson and Frances Barlow and sister-in-law, Elinor Godsey and many special nieces, special nephews, dearly loved cousins and their families; special friends, Jason and Donna Wharam and numerous friends who he thought of as family. Billy was a wonderful uncle to all his nieces and nephews and he will be missed greatly by all his family. Memorial service will take place at a later date.